Maharshtra: BJP plans massive outreach programme in run up to Vidhan Sabha polls

Mumbai: After the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP - which leads the Maha Yuti coalition in Maharashtra - will launch a massive outreach programme in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls.
To start with on 21 July, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP chief strategist, would address a grand convention in Pune, in which over 5,000 party office-bearers would be present.
After this, the state unit of the BJP would hold a ‘Samvad Yatra’ - covering all the 48 Lok Sabha and 288 Vidhan Sabha seats.
Of the 48 seats, in the Lok Sabha polls BJP contested 28 seats and won nine, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena fielded 15 candidates and won 7 while Ajit Pawar-led NCP fought four and won one seat. One seat was allotted to ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha president Mahadev Jankar, who lost.
Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have overseen the arrangements for the Pune meeting, which would be a sort of morale-booster for party workers.
During Sunday’s convention, BJP ministers from Maharashtra - Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Murlidhar Mohol, Raksha Khadse would be present.
During the Samvad Yatra, the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be taken to the people.
