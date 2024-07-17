Maharshtra: BJP plans massive outreach programme in run up to Vidhan Sabha polls

Mumbai: After the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP - which leads the Maha Yuti coalition in Maharashtra - will launch a massive outreach programme in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha polls.

To start with on 21 July, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP chief strategist, would address a grand convention in Pune, in which over 5,000 party office-bearers would be present.

After this, the state unit of the BJP would hold a ‘Samvad Yatra’ - covering all the 48 Lok Sabha and 288 Vidhan Sabha seats.