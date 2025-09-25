Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Malegaon blast case: Prasad Purohit promoted to Colonel after acquittal

The Indian Army officer, acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon case, received a grand welcome in Pune and expressed gratitude for being able to continue serving the nation with conviction and integrity.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 11:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 11:33 IST
India NewsAcquittalMalegaon blast case2008Lt Col Prasad Purohit

Follow us on :

Follow Us