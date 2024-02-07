JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man booked for raping and impregnating his teenage 'wife'

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident which occurred between November 2021 and February 2023.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 15:25 IST

Follow Us

Thane: An FIR was registered against a 22-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping and impregnating his teenage 'wife' who delivered a baby, police said on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident which occurred between November 2021 and February 2023.

Based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the victim, police booked the man for rape under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 February 2024, 15:25 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraCrimerapechild marriageNavi Mumbaichild rapes

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT