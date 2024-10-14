Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Man booked in Thane for raping minor daughter

Based on the complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against the accused on provisions for rape and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 06:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 06:37 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThanerape

Follow us on :

Follow Us