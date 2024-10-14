Man booked in Thane for raping minor daughter

<p>Thane: Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane</a> district, an official said on Monday.</p>.<p>In May 2022, when the family was residing at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, the 40-year-old man raped his daughter when she was asleep, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said.</p>.<p>He warned her of dire consequences if she informed about it to anyone. The accused also beat up his wife when she questioned him about the offence.</p>.<p>When some of the relatives enquired about the crime, the accused dismissed it as a false allegation by his daughter, the official said.</p>.Dancer kept hostage for 3 days, raped by event manager in his home in Agra.<p>Three months back, the family shifted to Shil-Phata in Thane, where the man allegedly again raped his daughter a couple of times, he said.</p>.<p>The victim on Sunday approached the police and lodged a complaint.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against the accused on provisions for rape and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.</p>.<p>A probe was on into the case. </p>