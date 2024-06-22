Home
Man held for sexually harassing mentally unwell teen girl in Thane

The official identified the accused as Harish Raju Shengal (26), who has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment, use of criminal force against woman and other offences.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 June 2024, 10:37 IST
Thane: A man was arrested in Ambernath in Thane district for allegedly kissing a 14-year-old mentally unwell girl forcibly, a police official said on Saturday.

The official identified the accused as Harish Raju Shengal (26), who has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code for sexual harassment, use of criminal force against woman and other offences.

"He took the girl to an isolated room near her house in Bhuvapada on June 10 and kissed her forcibly. He touched her inappropriately. Shengal was arrested on the complaint of the victim's mother," the Ambernath police station official said.

Published 22 June 2024, 10:37 IST
