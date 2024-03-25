JOIN US
Man hit with stone during altercation amid Holi revelry in Dombivali

The incident took place on Sunday night in Cheranagar locality when 20-year-old collegian Vishal Babbu Kanojia was attacked after one person accused him of throwing a stone.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 07:05 IST

Thane: A man was injured in Dombivali in Thane district after being assaulted amid Holi celebrations, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Cheranagar locality when 20-year-old collegian Vishal Babbu Kanojia was attacked after one person accused him of throwing a stone, the Manpada police station official said.

"Vishal was hit by a stone during the altercation. No one has been arrested and further probe is underway," Senior Inspector SD Palve said.

(Published 25 March 2024, 07:05 IST)
