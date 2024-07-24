Man killed in Mumbai's spa by 2 unidentified persons

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man was killed inside a spa in Worli area by two unidentified persons who attacked him with a sharp weapon, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Hari Waghmare, was attacked on Tuesday late at night after he returned from a party.

"Waghmare and five others went out for a party and returned late at night. In the late hours, two persons knocked on the door of the spa and after it was opened, they killed Waghmare with a sharp weapon," an official said.

The exact motive behind the crime will be known once the attackers are identified and arrested.