Man killed in tiger attack, villagers damage forest department vehicle

<p>Nagpur: A 55-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Jamunia village in Ramtek taluka of Nagpur district, Forest officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident triggered an angry protest from local people earlier in the day who tried to torch the Forest Department's vehicle after damaging it.</p>.<p>Sukram Saryam, a resident of Tuyapar in Ramtek tehsil, was attacked by the big cat when he was headed towards his farm to guard crops on Tuesday evening.</p>.<p>The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the body of the victim was found.</p>.<p>Paoni Range Forest Officer (RFO) Jayesh Tayade confirmed that some people tried to burn the forest department vehicle.</p>.<p>This incident occurred in a village located near the core forest area.</p>.<p>"A forest team reached the spot early in the Wednesday morning after learning about the death of a man in a tiger attack. Forest officials held discussions with villagers and defused the situation. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh has been given to the kin of the deceased person, and patrolling intensified in the area," he added. </p>