Man, minor killed after huge stone falls on auto-rickshaw after Thane landslide

Five members of a family were travelling in the auto-rickshaw from Mulund in neighbouring Mumbai to Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, Tokawade police station's inspector Dinkar Chakor told PTI.

A stone weighing 15-20 kg fell on the vehicle, he said.

A man, identified as Rahul Baban Bhalerao (30), and his nephew Swayam Sachin Bhalerao (7) were killed, said assistant police inspector Lahu Tathe from Otur police station in neighbouring Pune district.

A 55-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, another official said.

Police and a rescue team rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.

An accidental death report was registered by the Otur police and the case will be transferred to Tokawade police station in Murbad as the incident took place under its jurisdiction, Tathe said.