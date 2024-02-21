JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Manoj Jarange announces 'Rasta Roko' across Maharashtra on March 3 demanding implementation of 'Sage Soyare'

Maratha Reservation Bill for reservation in education and jobs was passed by the Maharashtra Assembly and Legislative Council yesterday.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 10:14 IST

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has announced statewide 'Rasta Roko' on March 3 to demand implementation of 'Sage Soyare' (' (relatives from the family tree) ordinance notification in Maharashtra.

Maratha Reservation Bill for reservation in education and jobs was passed by the Maharashtra Assembly and Legislative Council yesterday. But Patil has expressed dissatisfaction at the same, saying that it will only cover a fraction of the people in the community.

More to follow...

(Published 21 February 2024, 10:14 IST)
