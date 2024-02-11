Manoj Jarange-Patil to fast until assurances are implemented

Mumbai: Into his fourth hunger strike, Manoj Jarange-Patil stated that the agitation would continue till the assurances and orders of the government are implemented and Marathas get benefits.

Jarange-Patil initiated his fourth hunger strike on Saturday at Antarwali Sarathi village in Maharashtra's Jalna district.

"The agitation will continue until all Marathas receive their rightful benefits," Jarange-Patil remarked on Sunday, the second day of the fast-unto-death.