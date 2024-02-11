Manoj Jarange-Patil to fast until assurances are implemented

Mumbai: Into his fourth hunger strike, Manoj Jarange-Patil stated that the agitation would continue till the assurances and orders of the government are implemented and Marathas get benefits.
Jarange-Patil initiated his fourth hunger strike on Saturday at Antarwali Sarathi village in Maharashtra's Jalna district.
"The agitation will continue until all Marathas receive their rightful benefits," Jarange-Patil remarked on Sunday, the second day of the fast-unto-death.
He pointed out that the Eknath Shinde-led government had issued a draft notification for expanding the OBC quota. "This needs to be enacted into law. What is the government waiting for? I have been emphasising that the government should promptly convert the notification into law," he expressed.
"Just as you have sons and daughters, we too have sons and daughters. We do not intend to challenge the Mandal Commission. You live, and let us live," he added.
On 26th January, the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government broadened the scope of the Maratha reservation by issuing Kunbi certificates, allowing them to avail benefits under the OBC category.