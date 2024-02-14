Maratha quota: Manoj Jarange's fast continues for fifth day; health deteriorates

Talking to reporters from the protest site, Jarange warned the state government that in case he dies during his hunger strike, the members of the Maratha community would set Maharashtra on fire just the way Lord Hanuman did to Lanka.

Talking about his health condition, activist Kishor Markad said, "Jarange's indefinite fast has entered the fifth day and his health is deteriorating. His nose is bleeding, but he is not letting doctors examine him."

He is neither consuming water not taking his medicines, he added.