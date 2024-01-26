Maratha quota stir: Jarange Patil reaches Mumbai outskirts with thousands of supporters

While refusing permission for the crowd to assemble at the Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, the police said that since January 26 is Republic Day, the government programme of flag hoisting will be held at Shivaji Park and there was a possibility it will be disturbed due to the agitation. The notice added that the Shivaji Park ground did not have the capacity to accommodate such a large number of visitors. The police mentioned that as per the Bombay High Court writ petition in the case, the Court directed the police to ensure the protest does not cause any disturbance to the public in Mumbai.