Maratha reservation: Manoj Jarange-Patil sets 24 Dec deadline to Maha govt

Mumbai: A day after he withdrew from the hunger strike, Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil said that he has agreed to the deadline of 24 December 2023 and not 2 January 2024.

The Maharashtra government has swung into action to explore multiple options to give a quota to the community which comprises 33 per cent of the state’s 13 crore population.

After breaking the fast-unto-death following the meeting with the state government delegation at the Antarwali Sarathi village in the Ambad tehsil in Jalna district, Jarange-Pati was shifted to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment and medical check-ups.

Doctors have advised five to six days of medical care for Jarange-Pati.

For his well-being and fulfillment of the demand for the Maratha reservation, his family members - wife, daughter, and sister - are on a pilgrimage to Shree Tulja Bhavani Temple at Tuljapur in the Dharashiv district.

“The deadline given to the government is 24 December (for issuance of Kumbi caste certificates to Marathas so that they can avail benefits under the OBC category)…We have given them a time-bound deadline. Since the government delegation was demanding two months’ time, they must have assumed the deadline to be 2 January. However, seven to eight days here and there does not matter,” Jarange-Patil said from his hospital room.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked Justice M G Gaikwad (Retd), Justice Sunil Shukre (Retd), Advocate Himanshu Sachdev, and others who were part of the delegation that met Jarange-Patil.