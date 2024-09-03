Home
Marathwada Rail Coach Factory commences operations to produce Vande Bharat sleeper coaches

This ceremony marks the beginning of active preparations for the production capabilities of the facility, leading to the commencement of serial assembly of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches, said a statement from the company.
Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 15:11 IST

New Delhi: Kinet, a leading manufacturer of electric passenger trains in India, on Tuesday commissioned the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory (MRCF) at Latur in Maharashtra.

Kinet Railway Solutions, a joint venture between Metrowagonmash (MWM) and Locomotive Electronic Systems (LES) from Russia, along with India's Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), for the production of Vande Bharat trains.

Kinet has won an international contract to manufacture 1,920 Vande Bharat sleeper coaches and maintain them for 35 years.

The project involves upgrading existing government manufacturing facilities and depots to meet global production and maintenance standards.

The commissioning of the MRCF marks a significant milestone in the ongoing modernisation of India's railway network. The event was attended by NSR Prasad, CAO, ICF, (Integral Coach Factory), Neeraj Kumar Dohare, DRM-Solapur, Pradeep Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) , RVNL; along with the dignitaries from the Kinet team including Alexandra Meluzova, CEO, Kinet and Sathyamurthy K, Managing Director-Latur, Kinet.

"More than 10,000 people will be involved in the entire production chain. By creating employment, supporting ancillary industries, and promoting skill development, we are contributing to the broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047' – a developed India by the centenary of our

Independence," Sathyamurthy K, Managing Director - Latur, Kinet said.

Located in Latur, Maharashtra, the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory is spread over 351 acres. The facility will be equipped with 11 advanced assembly stations and will have various specialised workshops including car body shop, warehouse, assembly, testing, bogie and paint shops.

Published 03 September 2024, 15:11 IST
