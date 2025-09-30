Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Marriage to minor no shield from rape charges under POCSO Act: Bombay High Court

"The POCSOA is gender neutral and criminalises sexual activity by those below the age of 18. Under the said Act, factual consent in a relationship between minors is immaterial," the HC said.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 10:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 10:07 IST
India Newsrapechild marriageBombay High CourtPocso act

Follow us on :

Follow Us