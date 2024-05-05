Matheran toy train gets overwhelming response with over Rs 3 cr revenue and 5 lakh passengers

Raigad: The toy train in the famous hill station of Matheran has received overwhelming response, with serving 5 lakh passengers and registering revenue of Rs.3.54 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges of Western Ghats, Matheran in Karjat, located in the Raigad district, is an eco-sensitive region and is popular among tourists.

The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway runs toy train services on the narrow gauge line winding up the mountains from Neral to Matheran.

Shuttle services are also run between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

“Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for the citizens of Mumbai, Pune and the surrounding areas. The Neral-Matheran Toy train, which started 117 years ago, is one among the few Heritage Mountain Railways in India,” a central railway spokesperson said.