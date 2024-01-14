JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Milind Deora joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

More details to follow...
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 10:04 IST

Follow Us

Milind Deora formally joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after he ended the 55-year-old relationship of the Deora family with Congress.

In a social media post, Milind Deora said , “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleague and workers for their unwavering support over the years.”

More details to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 January 2024, 10:04 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraEknath ShindeShiv SenaMilind Deora

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT