india maharashtra

Minister directs MMRDA to scrap Rs 300 crore Bollywood theme park under Metro line amid opposition

Former Bandra corporator and Congress leader Asif Zakeria, who led the campaign against the theme park, called it a victory of "citizens' voices" and "people's power".
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 09:13 IST
Published 15 October 2025, 09:13 IST
India News Maharashtra

