MLA Zeeshan Siddique among 8 booked for obstructing govt officials in survey work

Siddique represents the Bandra East assembly constituency in Mumbai. He is a first-time MLA.
PTI
02 August 2024

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have registered a case against Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique and seven others for obstructing Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) officials from carrying out a survey in Bandra here, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Bandra East, he said.

"While the survey was being conducted, MLA Zeeshan Siddique and seven others obstructed the officials from doing their work," the police official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the SRA officials, a case was registered at the Kherwadi police station against Siddique and others on the charge of obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty, he said, adding that a probe into the incident was underway.

His father, Baba Siddique, is a former MLA, who represented the Bandra West constituency three times. He was earlier with the Congress, but switched to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier this year.

Published 02 August 2024, 11:22 IST
