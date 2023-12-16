MLC demands trauma care centres in Ahmednagar and Nashik

Mumbai: Expressing concern over the road accidents and casualties, Independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe pointed out that there are no trauma care centres in Ahmednagar and Nashik districts.
“On the one side, a web of highways is being constructed to improve road connectivity across the state for better prospects of citizens as well as industries. However, there are no trauma care centres in crucial Ahmednagar and Nashik districts,” Tambe said, raising the issue in the Council during the winter session in the Maharashtra legislature on Friday in the wake of a recent Nashik accident that killed four warkaris (pilgrims) on the highway.
Maharashtra Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Tanaji Sawant has called an urgent meeting with authorities and officials on Monday to discuss the trauma care centres in the two districts.
"The injured warkaris lost their lives due to lack of immediate relief treatment. Had there been a care centre nearby, their lives could have been saved. There is an urgent need for such trauma care centres which will considerably reduce the number of road accidents leading to deaths. Constant follow-ups were taken with concerned departments regarding this, but no concrete action has yet been taken in this regard," Tambe said.
Sawant said that appropriate measures will be taken after obtaining information on the concerned centre. Sawant also assured that the trauma care centre would be started.