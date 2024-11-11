Home
Money laundering case: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets medical bail

The ED arrested Goyal in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by the Canara Bank.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 11:25 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 11:25 IST
India NewsBombay High CourtMoney LaunderingJet AirwaysbailNaresh Goyal

