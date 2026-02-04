Menu
Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana likely to be named after Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured to look into the demand made by NCP MLA Amol Mitari, who was a close aide of Ajit Pawar.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 12:32 IST
