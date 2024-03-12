Mumbai airport adjudged best with over 40 million passengers in Asia Pacific region

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has been adjudged as the ‘Best Airport over 40 million passengers’ in Asia Pacific region by Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards.

CSMIA has been recognised with this prestigious title of ‘Best Airport’ for seven years in a row, the CSMIA said in a press statement.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General, ACI World said, “The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards celebrate more than outstanding customer experience; it recognizes the innovation and dedication of your entire airport team. Congratulations to Mumbai International Airport for your hard work that is redefining the airport experience.”