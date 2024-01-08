Mumbai-based People’s Health Organisation seeks ban on trade in blood and organs

Furthermore, he said that most of the private blood banks, despite collecting blood supply from voluntary donors and through large blood donation drives attracting donors by en-cashing sympathy towards blood donation equated with donating life, charge a deposit ranging from Rs1,500 to 5,000- per unit of blood, expecting the patient to replace the blood within stipulated time limit.

“In case of failure to replace blood, the deposit is forfeited. This amounts to selling blood. This is over and above the blood processing fee of Rs1,700 to 3,500 per unit charged by the blood banks. The relatives sometimes try to bring commercial blood donors (blood sellers) to replace the blood," he said.

"The blood sellers charge Rs 500 to 1000 and it is cheaper than forfeiting the deposit. Patients feel harassed and get financially exploited, in addition to exposing themselves or others to nearly 22 transfusion-transmitted infections; most aren’t screened before transfusion,” he noted.