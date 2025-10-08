Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai: Four held for duping e-commerce firm of Rs 34 lakh by swapping parcel stickers

An official said that the police recovered goods, a car and a tempo collectively valued at Rs 45 lakh from the accused.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 06:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 06:46 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimeFraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us