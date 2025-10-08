<p>Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested four members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in cheating an e-commerce company of more than Rs 34 lakh by exchanging the stickers of goods parcels, officials said.</p>.<p>The accused people used to order one costly and two cheap electronic or electrical products at a time from the e-commerce company's website. Instead of accepting the order on the given address, they used to collect it mid-way by conspiring with the delivery boys, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>After accepting the delivery, they used to remove stickers (of product details and price) from the parcels. They pasted low-cost product stickers to expensive items and high-cost product stickers to cheaper goods, he said.</p>.<p>They would then return cheaper products as costly items to the e-commerce company and keep the expensive goods with them, he said.</p>.Kannada filmmaker S V Rajendra Singh Babu duped of Rs 4.25 lakh.<p>By using this modus operandi, the gang had duped the e-commerce company of lakhs of rupees, senior police inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe said.</p>.<p>On Monday, the crime branch officials received information that the gang members were coming to Borivali in Mumbai to accept an order delivery, he said.</p>.<p>Accordingly, a trap was laid in Borivali (West) and the police arrested four gang members, hailing from Haryana and Chhattisgarh, the official said.</p>.<p>The police recovered goods, a car and a tempo collectively valued at Rs 45 lakh from the accused, he added.</p>