<p>Mumbai: At least four people were killed and 10 others injured after a bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST knocked down pedestrians on Monday night while reversing in the Bhandup area of Mumbai on Monday night. </p><p>The incident comes just a year after the December 9, 2024, incident involving a BEST bus when eight people were killed and 49 others were injured when it rammed 20-25 vehicles and people passing along the road in the Kurla area of Mumbai. </p><p>According to updates from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday morning, four people were confirmed dead while nine others were injured who are admitted at various hospitals.</p><p>One person, Prashant Dattaram Lad (51), took discharge against medical advice. </p><p>Those who died were identified as Pranita Sandip Rasam (35), Varsha Sawant (25), Mansi Meghshyam Gurav (49) and Prashant Shinde (53). </p><p>Those who were injured were identified as Narayan Bhikaji Kamble (59), Mangesh Mukund Dhukhande (53), Jyoti Vishnu Shirke (55), Sheetal Prakash Hadve (39), Ramdas Shankar Rupe (59), Pratap Gopal Korpe (60), Ravindara Sevaram Ghadigaonkar (56), Dinesh Vinayak Sawant (59) and Purva Sandip Rasam (12). </p><p>The bus involved was a wet-lease electric AC vehicle from the Vikhroli depot with a driver employed on contractual basis.</p><p>The 52-year-old driver, Santosh Ramesh Sawant, has been suspended by BEST administration and is being investigated.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who died in the accident.</p>