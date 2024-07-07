Home
BMW hit-and-run case: Mumbai police arrest Shiv Sena leader and accused's father

The accused, Mihir Shah, is currently absconding.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 16:29 IST

The Mumbai police arrested Rajesh Shah, father of main accused Mihir Shah, and driver Rajendra Singh Bidawat in the BMW hit-and-run case.

Rajesh Shah is the Palghar unit deputy leader of Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

His son Mihir is absconding. Six police teams have been deployed to find him, according to the Worli police department.

One woman died while her husband was injured when a high-end BMW car allegedly being driven by the son of a local Shiv Sena leader rammed a two-wheeler in the wee hours of Sunday.

(More to follow...)

