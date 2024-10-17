Mumbai international airport completes runway maintenance

<p>Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai completed its annual post-monsoon runway maintenance on Thursday between 1100hrs and 1700hrs. </p><p>The comprehensive maintenance work was implemented on both runways—RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32. After six hours of dedicated work, CSMIA resumed regular operations.</p><p>A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was duly issued six months before the day, allowing airlines and stakeholders to adjust their schedule well in time.</p><p>The annual post-monsoon maintenance routine pre-emptively inspects, and addresses surface degradation brought on by the rains, restoring the infrastructure to enable the highest safety and operational standards, a CSMIA statement said.</p>.Navi Mumbai International Airport to be operational soon: Chairman .<p>Key maintenance activities included the installation of runway edge lights at the intersection of runway 14/32, clearing debris from underground ducts running beneath runway 09-27, strength validation of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) for runways 09 and 27, and extensive repair work at runway intersections. </p><p>The team inspected more than 5,000 aeronautical ground lights, drainage pits, chambers and critical cables used for lighting, IT, and navigational aids. Engineering and airside teams inspected runways for surface texture and signs of erosion, attending to all necessary repairs during the scheduled closure.</p>