Mumbai international airport completes runway maintenance

The comprehensive maintenance work was implemented on both runways—RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32. After six hours of dedicated work, CSMIA resumed regular operations.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 14:27 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 14:27 IST
