Mumbai: Islamic scholars, clerics and law-makers join hands to demand Muslim reservation

Mumbai: In a mega initiative, leading Islamic scholars, clerics and law-makers will come together under one umbrella in Mumbai to further the demand for reservation of Muslims in education and jobs and spearhead the cause of political reservation for the minority community.

With 30 to 40 MPs and MLAs - cutting across party lines joining hands - the event would mark a red-letter day for taking up the burning issues of Muslims.

The Muslim Leadership Summit 2024, being hosted by Muslim Welfare Association, on August 10, 2024, Saturday, would be an important event as it comes just after the Lok Sabha polls and ahead of a series of assembly elections.

This significant event will serve as a platform for comprehensive discussions on critical issues affecting the Muslim community, including welfare, reservation, safety, and security,” said Saleem Sarang, the founder of Muslim Welfare Association.

The summit would be addressed and guided by internationally-renowned Islamic scholar Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani Sahab - who is a pillar of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Janab Tauqeer Raza Khan Sahab.