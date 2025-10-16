<p>At the Ram Mandir station in Mumbai, a youth had done an extraordinary job; he helped a woman deliver a baby on the platform with the help of a doctor, who guided him over a phone-call.</p>.<p>Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan played Rancho, an engineering student, in the 2009 film 3 Idiots, and in one of the shots, he helped deliver a baby.</p>.Delhi remains among world's most polluted cities; Kolkata, Mumbai are other Indian metros in the top 10 list.<p>A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms like X and Instagram.</p>.<p>According to a viral Instagram post shared by an eyewitness, Manjeet Dhillon, the man noticed the woman in distress and immediately pulled the emergency chain to stop the train.</p><p>“This man is truly brave — words aren’t enough to describe him. It all started around 1 AM at Ram Mandir station, when he pulled the train’s emergency chain to stop it. I still get chills saying this — the woman’s baby was halfway out, half inside, and half outside. At that very moment, it truly felt like God had sent this brother there for a reason,” the post read.</p><p>In the small video clip, the man can be heard saying: “pehli baar kiya hai jeevan mein maine yeh. Itna darr lag raha tha na par video call pe madam ne help kiya. (It’s the first time I’ve done something like this. I was very scared, but the madam helped me over video call)”.</p><p>Manjeet writes: “We all tried our best — we called several doctors, but the ambulance was taking time to arrive. Finally, a female doctor guided him over a video call, and he did exactly what she instructed. His courage in that moment was beyond words.”</p><p>“The woman’s family had taken her to a nearby hospital earlier, but were turned away, forcing them to return to the train. It’s truly shameful that a hospital refused to help a mother in such a situation,” the post reads.</p><p>People also cheered and clapped for the youth.</p>