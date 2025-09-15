Mumbai petitioner comments on Supreme Court order on Waqf

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>-based social activist, Muhammed Jameel Merchant, who was one of the five petitioners, who had challenged the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a>, said he had high hopes that the apex court verdict will stay the new law, however, added that that the victory was limited. </p><p>According to him, the legal battle would continue. </p><p>"While we had high hopes that the Court would stay the entire Act, the Court has instead granted interim relief on certain provisions while keeping other crucial issues pending for final adjudication,” Merchant said. </p><p>An SC division bench comprising Justice Bhushan Gavai, the Chief Justice and Justice Augustine George Masih observed that while it found no case was made out to stay the whole statute, some sections need some protection including the sweeping powers granted to District Collectors. </p>.Supreme Court prima facie upholds deletion of 'Waqf by User', mandatory registration.<p>Reacting to the verdict, he said: “Today’s order by the Supreme Court represents a partial victory, but falls short of the comprehensive relief we sought. While we welcome the Court's intervention on the discriminatory five-year Islamic practice requirement, we remain deeply concerned about other unconstitutional provisions that continue to operate.”</p><p>Merchant said that he would continue our legal battle until the final adjudication of this matter. </p><p>“The constitutional validity of this Act remains under challenge, and we are confident that the Supreme Court will ultimately recognize the fundamental violations of religious freedom and minority rights inherent in this legislation.The Muslim community's religious and property rights cannot be compromised under the guise of administrative reform. We call upon all stakeholders to remain vigilant as this case proceeds to its final hearing,” he added. </p><p>Merchant thanked the legal panel comprising Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, Advocate Ejaz Maqbool , Advocate Burhan V Bukhari from Mumbai and Advocate Saif Zia. </p><p>"Their hard work and wisdom are what secured this victory for us. We hope that the final verdict will further improve and correct the administration of Waqf properties. We will continue to work towards a law that is transparent and beneficial for everyone,” he added.</p>