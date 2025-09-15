Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai petitioner comments on Supreme Court order on Waqf

Reacting to the verdict, he said: 'Today’s order by the Supreme Court represents a partial victory, but falls short of the comprehensive relief we sought.'
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 17:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 17:14 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraSupreme CourtWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us