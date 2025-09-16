Menu
Heavy rains batter Karnataka's Raichur

A bridge on the bypass of the Bidar-Chamarajanagar National Highway (150 A) near Sindhanur has been swept away following flash floods in the stream. Because of this, the road link between Bengaluru-Kalaburagi has been cut off.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 21:54 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 21:54 IST
