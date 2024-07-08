Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

LIVE
Mumbai Rains Live: CM Shinde chairs high-level meeting amid IMD's orange alert for city in next 24 hours; high tide of 4.4m expected at 2 pm

Hello readers. While asking Mumbaikars to step out only if necessary, Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde has said, 'The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon'. The CM was in the Disaster Control Room where he reviewed the flood situation in the state. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has asked passengers to connect with their respective airlines. Several parts of the financial capital saw waterlogging, and the Central Railways has seen its services disrupted. The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has issued warnings for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad and said that these regions are likely to receive moderate to intense spells of rain with winds gusting at 30-40 kmph. Track all updates on Mumbai weather as rains batter the city only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 09:08 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
09:0708 Jul 2024

Traffic has resumed on all roads. Senior BMC officials are present at all waterlogging-prone spots in the city. The State Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, BMC are on alert: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

08:3508 Jul 2024

Trains on the Central and Harbour lines have resumed. Disaster management authorities, Army, Navy, and Air Force are on alert: CM Shinde

07:0108 Jul 2024

People of Maharashtra suffering the consequences of Maharashtra government's corrupt mindset: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole

06:5508 Jul 2024

An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. 'Yellow' alert for heavy rain issued for tomorrow: IMD Director Sunil Kamble

06:2508 Jul 2024

The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon. I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert: CM Eknath Shinde

08:5308 Jul 2024
09:0708 Jul 2024

Traffic has resumed on all roads. Senior BMC officials are present at all waterlogging-prone spots in the city. The State Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, BMC are on alert: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

08:4808 Jul 2024

In light of the inclement weather and forecast of heavy to very heavy rains, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport issued an advisory for passengers.

08:3508 Jul 2024

Trains on the Central and Harbour lines have resumed. Disaster management authorities, Army, Navy, and Air Force are on alert: CM Shinde

08:0808 Jul 2024

CM Eknath Shinde is chairing a high-level meeting at the Disaster Control Room to review the flood situation in the state and Mumbai due to heavy rains. Mumbai Guardian Minister MP Lodha, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil and others present: CMO

Published 08 July 2024, 02:54 IST
India NewsIMDmonsoonMumbaiMaharashtraRainfallNDRFEknath Shindeweather forecastCentral RailwaysHeavy rainfall

Follow us on :

Follow Us