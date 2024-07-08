Mumbai Rains Live: CM Shinde chairs high-level meeting amid IMD's orange alert for city in next 24 hours; high tide of 4.4m expected at 2 pm
Hello readers. While asking Mumbaikars to step out only if necessary, Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde has said, 'The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon'. The CM was in the Disaster Control Room where he reviewed the flood situation in the state. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has asked passengers to connect with their respective airlines. Several parts of the financial capital saw waterlogging, and the Central Railways has seen its services disrupted. The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has issued warnings for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad and said that these regions are likely to receive moderate to intense spells of rain with winds gusting at 30-40 kmph. Track all updates on Mumbai weather as rains batter the city only with DH!
Traffic has resumed on all roads. Senior BMC officials are present at all waterlogging-prone spots in the city. The State Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, BMC are on alert: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
08:3508 Jul 2024
Trains on the Central and Harbour lines have resumed. Disaster management authorities, Army, Navy, and Air Force are on alert: CM Shinde
07:0108 Jul 2024
People of Maharashtra suffering the consequences of Maharashtra government's corrupt mindset: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole
06:5508 Jul 2024
An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. 'Yellow' alert for heavy rain issued for tomorrow: IMD Director Sunil Kamble
06:2508 Jul 2024
The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon. I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert: CM Eknath Shinde
08:5308 Jul 2024
09:0708 Jul 2024
#WATCH | On Mumbai rains, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Traffic has resumed on all roads. Senior BMC officials are present at all waterlogging-prone spots in the city. The State Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, BMC are on alert. Traffic is running on Eastern and Western… pic.twitter.com/N7Ai24PwyA
On Mumbai rains, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Since last night, Mumbai has received 300mm rain, around 200 water pumps of the Railways and more than 400 BMC water pumps are in service to drain out water. Trains on the Central and Harbour lines have resumed. Disaster… pic.twitter.com/6qepoGOLdW
CM Eknath Shinde is chairing a high-level meeting at the Disaster Control Room to review the flood situation in the state and Mumbai due to heavy rains. Mumbai Guardian Minister MP Lodha, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil and others present: CMO