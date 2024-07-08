Mumbai Rains Live: CM Shinde chairs high-level meeting amid IMD's orange alert for city in next 24 hours; high tide of 4.4m expected at 2 pm

Hello readers. While asking Mumbaikars to step out only if necessary, Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde has said, 'The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon'. The CM was in the Disaster Control Room where he reviewed the flood situation in the state. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has asked passengers to connect with their respective airlines. Several parts of the financial capital saw waterlogging, and the Central Railways has seen its services disrupted. The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has issued warnings for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad and said that these regions are likely to receive moderate to intense spells of rain with winds gusting at 30-40 kmph. Track all updates on Mumbai weather as rains batter the city only with DH!