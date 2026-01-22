<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BMC">Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation</a> (BMC) is set to have a woman mayor from the general category, according to lottery draws. </p><p>The mayoral elections are governed by a separate legal process that begins after the new council is formally formed. </p><p>Urban local bodies in India are primarily governed by the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992, which gave constitutional status to urban local bodies and mandated reservation for SCs, STs and women in leadership positions.</p>.BMC polls | How and when will Mumbai get its new mayor? Lottery and reservation system explained.<p>The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance crossed the half-way mark with 118 seats in the 227-member House. The saffron party emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, won 29 seats. Ajit Pawar-led NCP got three seats.</p><p>On the Opposition side, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats. Its allies — the Raj Thackeray-led MNS (six) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) (one) — take the Opposition bloc’s strength to 72. The Congress, which contested independently, won 24 seats.</p>.<p>In the January 15 elections, the BJP won 89 seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde secured 29, taking the alliance past the halfway mark of 114 required to control India's largest and richest civic body.</p><p>The Shiv Sena (UBT), which ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997 as an undivided political party, won 65 seats, while its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), won 6 and 1 seat, respectively.</p><p>As per the draw of lots, eight other civic bodies in Maharashtra --- Pune, Dhule, Nanded-Waghala, Navi Mumbai, Malegaon, Mira-Bhayander, Nagpur and Nashik --- will also have women mayors from the general category.</p><p>The lottery determines the category for which the mayor's post will be reserved, such as general, women, SC, ST, and OBC categories. Once the category is announced, eligible candidates file their nominations.</p><p>State Urban Development Department, headed by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, conducted the lottery for the mayoral posts in Mumbai and 28 other civic bodies, where the elections were held on January 15.</p><p>The draw for Mumbai dashed hopes of Shiv Sena (UBT), as after the civic election results last week, former state chief minister and Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray said that "if God is willing", the city will have a mayor from his party.</p><p>The Sena (UBT) hoped that luck would have fared if the draw determined a ST woman for the top post in the BMC. There are only two ST category women candidates, both from Thackeray's party.</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar opposed the lottery procedure, claiming that the rules to arrive at the decision were changed without informing anyone.</p><p>She said the last two city mayors were from the general category, so the new mayor should have been from the Other Backward Classes (OBC). Pednekar also alleged that the ST category was excluded from the lottery system.</p><p>"We condemn the way the procedure (of lottery) was conducted. The procedure was fixed," Pednekar charged.</p><p>Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also alleged the lottery system was "fixed" and done in an opaque manner.</p><p>However, Minister of State for Urban Development, Madhuri Misal, rejected the charge.</p><p>"We completed the procedure as per the law," she asserted.</p><p>As per the lottery, eight other civic bodies will have mayors from general category (which could also include women). These are Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Sangli-Mira-Kupwad, Amravati, Vasai-Virar, Solapur, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Bhiwandi-Nizampur.</p><p>Thane will have a mayor from the Scheduled Caste category, while Jalgaon, Chandrapur, Ahilyanagar and Akola municipal corporations will have women mayors from the OBC category, an official said.</p><p>Panvel, Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur and Ulhasnagar will have an OBC mayor, while Kalyan-Dombivli civic body will have a mayor from the Scheduled Tribe category.</p><p>Jalna and Latur will have women mayors from the Scheduled Caste category.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>