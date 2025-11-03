<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai-international-airport">Mumbai International Airport Limited</a> (MIAL), operator of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhatrapati-shivaji-international-airport">Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport</a> (CSMIA), one of the world’s busiest single-runway airports, will undertake a comprehensive, annual post-monsoon maintenance plan.</p><p>Both cross runways – RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 – will remain temporarily non-operational on 20 November 2025 from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs IST.</p><p>The scheduled closure is designed to ensure continued safety, reliability and compliance with global aviation standards. </p>.Navi Mumbai International Airport to be linked to Mumbai by tunnel.<p>A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued in advance, allowing airlines and other stakeholders to adjust flight schedules and manpower planning accordingly. This proactive communication enables seamless coordination across operations and minimises passenger inconvenience.</p><p>The maintenance will include detailed inspections, surface repairs, and technical assessments of runway lighting, markings, and drainage systems. The post-monsoon maintenance forms an integral part of CSMIA’s year-round operational readiness programme reinforcing its ‘safety-first’ approach.</p>