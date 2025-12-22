<p>Mumbai: Amid drubbing in elections to the 288 municipal councils and town panchayats, the problems for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra is compounding in the run up to the polls to the 29 municipal corporations and subsequently in 32 zilla parishads and 336 panchayat samitis. </p><p>Among other places, for the MVA the biggest challenge will be in the financial capital of Mumbai. </p>.BJP secures top position in Maharashtra municipal polls.<p>At a time when Maharashtra legislature does not have a Leader of the Opposition, either in the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council, the MVA seems to be divided on multiple issues. </p><p>After the rout in the Vidhan Sabha polls of 2025, the results of the first phase of the local bodies elections has come as a major blow to the MVA, which is the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc in the western Indian state. </p><p>If one looks at the results in the 288 municipal councils/town panchayats, BJP has won the posts of presidents in 117 places followed by allies Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 53 places and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP in 37 places.</p><p>If one looks at the MVA, the Congress won the top post in 28 places followed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), which won presidencies in nine and seven places. </p><p>On the other hand, other recognised/unrecognised parties and independents won the top slots in 37 places. </p>.BJP loses in Kankavli municipal polls.<p>The municipal corporation polls in which big corporations like the all the nine in the Mumbai metropolitan region - Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Navi Mumbai and Panvel will go to polls besides Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Malegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Amravati. </p><p>Mumbai will be a major factor in this election as it is considered as big as State elections.</p><p>In Mumbai, the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ramdas Athawale-led RPI (A) are going together, however, the saffron party is not taking along the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has entrusted Nawab Malik to coordinate poll-affairs of Mumbai. </p><p>On the other hand, Congress has decided to go alone in the polls in Mumbai, but is open to seat sharing with MVA allies in other places.</p><p>As Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are set to announce their formal seat-sharing arrangement, the AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala has reiterated the decision to go alone. </p>.Mumbai civic polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS hold last minute alliance talks.<p>“There is a demand from party workers for the Congress to contest independently in Mumbai. Except for Mumbai, discussions are underway with like-minded parties elsewhere, but wherever required, decisions regarding alliances with like-minded parties other than the BJP-led Maha Yuti will be taken at the local level,” Chennithala said. </p>.Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS to announce alliance for municipal polls: Sanjay Raut.<p>Meanwhile talks between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS is going on.</p><p>“The alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS will be announced before December 23,” Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said.</p><p>In a related development, the Congress sprang a surprise, when a delegation met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-president Prakash Ambedkar. </p><p>“A Congress delegation met Ambedkar to discuss the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. The meeting saw an exchange of views on civic governance, key urban challenges, and the need for inclusive development that genuinely serves the people of Mumbai. The interaction underscored the importance of constructive dialogue and democratic engagement in the days ahead,” Mumbai Congress president Prof Varsha Gaikwad said. </p>