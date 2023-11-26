Muslims demand reservation in education, Arabic language teaching

The decision of the Muslim community comes at a time during the strong protests by the Maratha community demanding reservation and the Dhangar community demanding a change in category from Nomadic Tribes (C) to Scheduled Tribes, the Muslims in have threatened agitation if the 5 per cent reservation in education is not restored.

The Muslim community, under the umbrella of All India Ulema Board (AIUB), whose executive committee meeting was held in Pune, once again put forward the demand.