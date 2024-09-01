MVA protest in Mumbai: Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse unforgivable, says Uddhav Thackeray; Sharad Pawar rues corruption

Mumbai: NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday led a march of Maha Vikas Aghadi from the iconic Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India in south Mumbai to protest the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

They slammed the Union and state governments for the collapse, with Thackeray calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology as one "smacking of arrogance", while Pawar said the episode was an example of corruption.

The statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil, some 480 kilometres from here, fell on August 26. It was unveiled by PM Modi on December 4, 2023, on the occasion of Navy Day.