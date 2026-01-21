Menu
My husband in Davos not for picnic: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis’ wife to Sanjay Raut

Raut had demanded that travel costs of the leaders travelling to Davos be revealed to the public.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 14:44 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 14:44 IST
India NewsDavosIndian PoliticsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

