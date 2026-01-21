<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is not in Davos for a picnic, his banker-singer wife Amruta Fadnavis said on Wednesday, responding to remarks by Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut.</p>.<p>Fadnavis is in Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting.</p>.<p>“I can never understand his (Raut’s) language. But I will only say this much that someone who goes for a picnic does not hold conferences and meetings daily from 6 am to 11 pm to bring investment to India and Maharashtra, and boost employment,” Amruta told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.</p>.Davos Summit: Karnataka holds investment talks with ReNew Power, Xylem, Octopus Energy.<p>“So I feel that this statement of his, like all his other statements, is baseless,” she said.</p>.<p>The WEF in Davos is an international forum where people from every country go to talk about their country or to find business opportunities, she said. "Going there, I believe, is the duty of the head of every state in India,” Amruta said.</p>.<p>Raut had demanded that travel costs of the leaders travelling to Davos be revealed to the public.</p>.<p>“Chief ministers from various states in India are having a picnic in Davos,” Raut had said. “The Davos conference is ridiculous from an Indian perspective,” he added.</p>.<p>Asked who will be the mayor of Mumbai, Amruta responded that it will be a Marathi person.</p>.<p>Devendra Fadnavis is being credited with the BJP-led Mahayuti combine’s success in the recent municipal corporation elections. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats in the 227-member BMC. </p>