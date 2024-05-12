My recovery still in progress: Shreyas Talpade on resuming work after heart attack

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who underwent an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack last year, says he will wait to take up films with action and high-intensity drama sequences till he recovers fully.

The Iqbal star was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after he collapsed at his residence on December 14, 2023. He was discharged after a week.

Talpade said he is taking things slow for the time being and awaiting the release of his latest film Kartam Bhugtam.

"There are certain limitations right now because my recovery is still in progress. My doctors have said 'Another six months and you should be as good as new'. So, I will wait," the actor said.

"But till that time, there are some films that I am working on which probably do not have those kind of action sequences or high-intensity drama sequences which I might not be able to do immediately," Talpade told PTI in an interview here.

Kartam Bhugtam, directed by Soham P Shah, is a psychological thriller movie set to be released in theatres on May 17.

The actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency in which he plays the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee; comedy film Welcome to the Jungle, and will reprise the voice role of Allu Arjun's iconic character Pushpa Raj in the Hindi dubbed version of Pushpa 2: The Rule.