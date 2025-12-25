Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Navi Mumbai International Airport begins commercial operation with its first arrival and departure flights

The commencement of scheduled passenger operations at NMIA signifies a key milestone for India’s civil aviation sector while expanding air travel capacity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 04:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 04:28 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us