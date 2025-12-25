<p>Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai International Airport at Ulwe in Raigad district commenced its airside operations on December 25, 2025 with the arrival of its first commercial flight.</p><p>The aircraft was accorded a ceremonial water cannon salute on arrival, a time-honoured aviation tradition marking NMIA’s first commercial touchdown and departure.</p>.Centre imposes complete ban on new mining leases in Aravalli.<p>The inaugural arrival, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, touched down at 08:00 hrs and was welcomed with the traditional water salute. </p>.<p>This was followed by the airport’s first departure IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad, which took off at 08:40 hrs, completing NMIA’s inaugural arrival and departure cycle.</p><p>The commencement of scheduled passenger operations at NMIA signifies a key milestone for India’s civil aviation sector while expanding air travel capacity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).</p>