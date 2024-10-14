Naxal couple with Rs 10 lakh bounty surrenders before security forces in Gadchiroli

<p>Gadchiroli: A Naxalite couple carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh surrendered before the security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, an official said.</p><p>Varun Raja Muchaki alias Unga (27) and Roshani Vijya Wachami (24) turned themselves in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a release issued by the office of the superintendent of police said.</p><p>Unga was the commander of the Bhamragadh LOS, and Wachami was a member of the Bhamragadh LOS, it said.</p>.Four Naxals, one of them carrying Rs 2 lakh reward, surrender in Sukma district.<p>According to police, Unga has 15 offences in his name, of which 10 are encounters, and he carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh. Wachami has 23 cases to her name, including 13 encounters and a reward of Rs 2 lakh.</p><p>The couple will receive Rs 11.5 lakh as per the government's rehabilitation policy, it was stated.</p><p>At least 27 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police since 2022 due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations, police said. </p>