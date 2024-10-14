Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Naxal couple with Rs 10 lakh bounty surrenders before security forces in Gadchiroli

Varun Raja Muchaki alias Unga (27) and Roshani Vijya Wachami (24) turned themselves in before police
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 11:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 11:30 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNaxals

Follow us on :

Follow Us