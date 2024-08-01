NCP demands FIR against Raj Thackeray over attack on Amol Mitkari’s car, death of MNS worker

Mumbai/Akola: The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Thursday demanded that MNS chief Raj Thackeray be booked for the recent attack on its Member of Legislative Council Amol Mitkari’s car in Maharashtra’s Akola.

NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil also demanded that Thackeray be held responsible for the death of his party worker who died of a cardiac arrest, hours after attacking the MLC’s vehicle on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Patil claimed workers from the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) tried to attack Mitkari with weapons and, when this wasn’t possible, they vandalised his car.