Ajit Pawar's NCP faction plans show of strength in Beed days after Sharad Pawar's rally

At the 27 August rally, besides Praful Patel, the NCP Working President, state NCP President Sunil Tatkare, all the NCP ministers Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance portfolio, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil would be present.

Munde, an MLA from Parli, who has been entrusted to hold the rally in his home district, said: “On 17 August, one rally was held…in now way the 27 August meeting is an answer to that rally…the rally is about Beed and Marathwada region and how to take it ahead.”