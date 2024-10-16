Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | NCP (SP) concludes Shiv Swarajya Yatra in Maharashtra's Islampur

<p>Mumbai: The Shiv Swarajya Yatra organised by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp-sp">NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)</a> ended with a massive rally in Islampur on Wednesday a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.</p><p>Marking the closure of the Yatra, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, state NCP (SP) President Jayant Patil and other leaders addressed a huge public rally at Islampur town in Sangli, kick-starting the party’s campaign for the November 20 Vidhan Sabha polls.</p><p>This was the first rally that Sharad Pawar will address after the announcement of the Vidhan Sabha election dates in Maharashtra by the Election Commission.</p><p>The Yatra began on August 9, on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement and World Indigenous Day, from Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.</p> .Ahead of I.N.D.I.A. rally, NCP (SCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.<p>Led by state president Jayant Patil and MP Amol Kolhe, the yatra aimed to expose the failures of the incumbent Mahayuti government. </p><p>They traveled a total of 7,365 kilometers across 19 districts and passed through all the constituencies where the NCP (SP) has a stronghold, demonstrating the party’s strength.</p><p>“The deteriorating law and order situation in the state, the lack of fair prices for farmers, unemployment among the youth, jobs shifting out of Maharashtra, and increasing violence against women were among the key issues highlighted by leaders over the last two months,” NCP (SP) sources said. </p>