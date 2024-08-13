NCP to launch Preamble campaign ahead of Independence Day

Mumbai: In a significant campaign to highlight the Preamble of the Constitution, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has launched a mission to prominently display a large plank of the Preamble in Marathi in party offices across Maharashtra.

The campaign was announced by state NCP President Sunil Tatkare in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The development coincides with the Jan Samman Yatra of Ajit Pawar, who is the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister.

“As part of the historic Preamble campaign, NCP is organizing ‘Sanvidhan Sabhas’ across all its offices in Maharashtra. All NCP ministers, MPs, MLAs, and Presidents of District and Block units, along with leaders of its frontal organizations will lead and address these Sanvidhan Sabhas,” said Tatkare, the Raigad MP.

“NCP leaders and workers will actively organise and participate in discussions centered around the Preamble and the Constitution of India, with an emphasis on the values enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

Ajit Pawar will address the Sanvidhan Sabha in Pune while national working president Praful Patel will address the Sanvidhan Sabha in Gondia and Bhandara districts. Tatkare will lead it in Mumbai. NCP's Guardian Ministers will address Sanvidhan Sabhas at their respective district headquarters.

All NCP's MPs and MLAs will address Sanvidhan Sabhas in their respective constituencies and NCP's District and Block Unit chiefs will address Sanvidhan Sabhas at their respective offices.

“This is a historic campaign and NCP is making a gigantic effort to underscore our unwavering commitment to Constitutional values and social justice through these Sanvidhan Sabhas,” said Tatkare asserting every NCP office will prominently display a large plank of the Preamble of the Constitution in Marathi, along with a prominent national language of India.