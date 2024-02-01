NCP's Rohit Pawar grilled again by ED in money laundering case

Mumbai: In what mounts trouble for the NCP and the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc, Karjat Kamkhed MLA and Baramati Agro Ltd CEO Rohit Pawar was grilled for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with investigations into an alleged money laundering case.

The 38-year-old Rohit Pawar was earlier questioned by the ED in the Ballard Pier office on January 24.

At the time of going to the Press, the interrogation was still underway.

Rohit Pawar is the grand nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and nephew of party’s Working President Supriya Sule and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has now joined the NDA camp.