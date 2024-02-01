NCP's Rohit Pawar grilled again by ED in money laundering case

Mumbai: In what mounts trouble for the NCP and the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc, Karjat Kamkhed MLA and Baramati Agro Ltd CEO Rohit Pawar was grilled for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with investigations into an alleged money laundering case.
The 38-year-old Rohit Pawar was earlier questioned by the ED in the Ballard Pier office on January 24.
At the time of going to the Press, the interrogation was still underway.
Rohit Pawar is the grand nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and nephew of party’s Working President Supriya Sule and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has now joined the NDA camp.
Meanwhile NCP Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule are currently in New Delhi for the budget session of the Parliament.
Sharad Pawar’s wife Pratibha Pawar was present at the NCP office located nearby, as the legislator appeared before the ED.
Rohit Pawar’s family members accompanied him till the agency’s office.
An influential youth leader, Rohit Pawar is currently the President of Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and a former President of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).
Rohit Pawar is questioned in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank money laundering case - and the ED came into picture after an August 2019 FIR of the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing.