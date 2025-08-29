Menu
Nearly 30,000 Ganesh idols immersed after one-and-half days in Mumbai

BMC claimed idols have been immersed in large numbers in artificial lakes. Till 3 pm, 326, or more than 55 per cent of 583 Ganapati idols, were immersed in artificial lakes, the official said.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 18:42 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 18:42 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraGanesh Chathurti

