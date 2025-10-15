Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: Family gives consent for autopsy, say police officials

The family has agreed to the post-mortem and it will be conducted at PGIMER soon, the official said.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 04:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 04:27 IST
India NewsHaryanaSuicideAutopsy

Follow us on :

Follow Us